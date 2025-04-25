Kerala bids tearful farewell to Pahalgam attack victim

Kochi, Apr 25 (PTI) Under a grey April sky, grief hung heavy over Changampuzha Park, Edappally, on Thursday morning. A sea of mourners—across politics, professions, and generations—gathered in silence to bid a final farewell to N Ramachandran (65), who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

His last rites were conducted with full state honours.

Emotional scenes unfolded as his body was kept for public homage at Changampuzha Park and later at his residence.

The body, brought from a private hospital mortuary, arrived at the park around 7 am. Accompanied by grieving relatives and close friends, it was placed for public homage, marking a sombre morning in the heart of Kochi.

As mourners gathered, many softly chanted the universal prayer "Loka Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu" (may all beings everywhere be happy).

A steady stream of people paid their respects for about four hours, some offering flowers, and others folding their hands in silence.

Many consoled his wife, Sheela, daughter Arathi R Menon, and son Suresh Menon.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, Union Minister Suresh Gopi, Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar, Ernakulam Collector N S K Umesh, actor Jayasurya, Kerala High Court Judge Devan Ramachandran and others paid their respects.

At 10 am, as the crowd grew, the body was moved to his residence on Mangattu Road, Edappally, where friends, neighbours, and well-wishers awaited with tearful eyes and heavy hearts.

As Ramachandran’s final journey began around noon, the air echoed with chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", "Ramachandran Amar Rahe", and "Namallellam Onnane" (We are one)—an acknowledgement of a life cut short by terror, but remembered with dignity and gratitude.

Hundreds joined the solemn procession that ended at the Santhikavadam crematorium, Edappally.

The cremation, conducted with full state honours at around 1 pm, was marked by quiet dignity and public solidarity.

His son Suresh lit the pyre. A condolence meeting followed at Changampuzha Park.

Later, a steady stream of visitors continued to Ramachandran’s home. Higher Education Minister R Bindu, former minister P K Sreemathi, and filmmaker Major Ravi were among those who offered condolences.

Ramachandran had been holidaying in Kashmir with his wife, daughter, who works in Dubai, and her twin sons. He was shot dead in front of them.

Terrorists opened fire at a tourist spot near Pahalgam in Kashmir on the afternoon of April 22, killing 26 people—mostly tourists—in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike. PTI ARM SSK ARM SSK ADB