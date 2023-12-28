Kerala BJP asks Cong to spell out stance on attending Ram temple consecration

Thrissur (Kerala), Dec 28 (PTI) The BJP in Kerala urged the state unit of the Congress party on Thursday to clarify whether its leaders would participate in the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Slamming the grand old party for not yet announcing a decision regarding its participation, BJP state chief K Surendran asked it to give the people of the state a clear answer.

While addressing a gathering, he also sought to know whether the Congress was going to succumb to the threats posed by the Left parties and community leaders on this matter.

"The BJP wants to ask a simple question: Is the Congress going to yield to the threats posed by the Marxist party, Left Front partners, community leaders, and so on in this issue?" Surendran asked.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan accused both the Congress and the CPI (M) of 'insulting' the faith of the majority community over the issue.

The stand taken by both the parties amounted to 'insulting' the majority community, he told reporters here.

Taking a dig at his political opponents, the minister of state for external affairs said they did not have any confusion when organising pro-Palestine rallies and participating in iftar parties.

He also termed as "childish' the argument of the opposition parties that the consecration ceremony was a government programme.

The temple trust is the organiser of the event, he added.

"The CPI (M) is claiming that religion and politics are being mixed up. Then, why is the Devaswom Minister going to Sabarimala?" Muraleedharan asked, referring to state Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan's presence in Sabarimala temple during important occasions.

The statements of the BJP leaders came hours after the top leaders of the Congress's Kerala state unit aired differing views on the political stance to be taken regarding the invitation to its national leadership to attend the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony.

While senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP K Muraleedharan said the party's state unit has urged the national leadership not to participate in the ceremony, KPCC chief K Sudhakaran said he was unaware of the state unit conveying its position to the high command on the matter.

Congress leaders made the statements a day after Samastha, a prominent Muslim Sunni clerical body in Kerala, criticised the party for being indecisive about attending the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple.

The editorial in 'Suprabhatham', the mouthpiece of Samastha, accused the Congress of having a 'soft-Hindutva' stance.

The Congress has not revealed whether its key leaders, including President Mallikarjun Kharge, and former chief Sonia Gandhi will attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Despite receiving invitations, the party has not spelt out its stance on the matter but expressed gratitude for the invitations. PTI LGK ROH