Kerala BJP chief accuses Congress, CPI (M) of adopting 'pro-Pakistan' stand

Kasaragod (Kerala), Apr 29 (PTI) Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday accused the CPI(M) and Congress of adopting a "pro-Pakistan stand" on the Pahalgam terror attack and engaging in "vote bank politics." Addressing party workers at the "Vikasit Kerala" convention, Chandrasekhar questioned how speaking against Pakistani terrorists could be labelled as Islamophobia.

According to a statement issued by the BJP state office, he alleged that the vote bank politics of the two parties were evident in their stance on the issue.

Chandrasekhar said that while the BJP had taken a strong position against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, citing the recent killing of 26 tourists by terrorists in Pahalgam, both the Congress and CPI(M) had adopted a "pro-Pakistan" approach.

This exposes the vote bank politics of both parties. Congress is a party that deceives and lies to the people. With its ideology collapsed, the CPI(M) has become a mini version of the Congress, he alleged.

He also targeted the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key partner in the opposition UDF, alleging that it has turned into "an organisation representing wealthy Muslim men".

Chandrasekhar claimed that the BJP is the only party in the state working for all people, regardless of their 'differences'. PTI LGK SSK ROH