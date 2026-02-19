Kerala BJP chief makes scathing attack on CM Vijayan over 'Kerala Story' film

Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) In a scathing attack on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his criticism of the second part of the 'Kerala Story' film, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused him of having "double standards" and "selectively interpreting" what constitutes freedom of expression.

Referring to an online participation by a Hamas leader in a pro-Palestine event held at Malappuram in Kerala in 2023, Chandrasekhar told reporters in Delhi that "when Hamas comes here and tries to radicalise our youth with its speeches", the CM terms it freedom of expression.

"But if someone makes a movie about 'love jihad', then where is this freedom of expression and Article 19? I don't know what to say about this CM. It is all a selective interpretation by him. If the CM does not like the movie, don't watch it. Let those who want to watch it, do so," the BJP leader said.

Chandrasekhar claimed that when he spoke out against Hamas, he was called a communalist.

"Should I call the CM a communalist for speaking against the movie? It shows their double standards. If you want to do politics, it should be based on some principles. If Hamas has freedom of expression, then so do the makers of the 'Kerala Story' film. The BJP will not allow such double standards," he asserted.

The BJP leader also challenged the CPI(M) to a debate on the issue, saying, "if you have the courage, let's discuss the matter." Chandrasekhar said that love jihad was not a fiction, but a reality and if Vijayan wanted to ignore it, "that is his problem".

He claimed that Vijayan was silent on the issue as he is looking to get votes from a particular community and said that it was time for the CPI(M) to go out.

"I agree with the Congress to the extent it is calling for CPI(M) to go out. But, we even want the Congress to go out. We want people to have good governance in Kerala," he said. PTI HMP KH