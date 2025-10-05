Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar falls from treadmill, injured

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 5 (PTI) Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday suffered minor injuries after falling from a treadmill.

Chandrasekhar shared pictures of bruises on his head on Facebook, narrating the incident with a touch of humour.

"If you are on a treadmill and try to reach out to a ringing phone — and are careless — there are chances you can slip and fall and scrape your face or injure yourself," he wrote, adding that he was speaking from personal experience.

"I have the embarrassing pain and scars to prove it. Moral of the story: use phone on a treadmill with extreme caution," he quipped.

The former union minister did not mention where the incident occurred.

Several pictures of Chandrasekhar’s workout sessions have previously appeared on social media platforms. PTI TBA TBA KH