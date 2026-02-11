Kerala BJP councillors, other civic body representatives in Delhi for 'Viksit Keralam' training

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) A delegation of newly-elected BJP councillors of the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, along with the party's representatives in other civic bodies from Kerala, arrived here on Wednesday to participate in a three-day administrative and governance skills development training programme.

The delegation, which includes municipal chairpersons, gram panchayat presidents and parliamentary party leaders, is scheduled to participate in four specialised training sessions at the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) headquarters here.

"A high-level delegation of newly elected BJP councillors of the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, along with other civic body representatives from the state, led by Mayor V V Rajesh has arrived today," the BJP said in a statement on Wednesday.

The visit marks the beginning of a comprehensive three-day administrative and governance skills development programme titled "BJP 4 Viksit Keralam", designed to empower local leaders with first-hand knowledge of national democratic mechanisms, it added.

"The elected representatives are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence tomorrow (Thursday)," the statement said.

The training sessions are focussed on equipping Kerala's local body representatives with the tools necessary to implement the Centre's schemes "more effectively", a BJP leader said.

"By engaging directly with Union ministers and visiting the heart of Indian democracy, the delegation will be in a position to bring a renewed development impetus back to their respective municipalities and panchayats in Kerala," the leader added.

"BJP president Nitin Nabin will address the delegation at the party headquarters here in the evening and guide them.

"Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrashekhar will be there, along with others in this session. The Kerala delegation will visit BJP MP George Kurian's residence later in the evening," the party leader said.

On Thursday, the delegation will receive guidance from Union ministers Amit Shah and Manohar Lal Khattar in different sessions at the BJP headquarters.

"Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar will address the delegation on 'Urban Development in the Modi Era: Central Government Schemes and Urban Development through Local Bodies' on Tuesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will guide the delegation on the 'Vision of a Developed Kerala'," the BJP leader said.

On February 13, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will address the delegation on the topic of "Emerging Challenges in Urban Development", the BJP leader added. PTI PK RC