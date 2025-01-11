Kerala BJP leader booked for 'hate speech'

Kottayam (Kerala), Jan 10 (PTI) Kerala BJP leader P C George has been booked for allegedly making remarks that could incite religious hatred, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

George was accused of hate speech against a minority community during a TV discussion held early this week, sources said.

The Erattupetta Police here registered a case against the senior leader on Friday based on a complaint filed by the Muslim Youth League Municipal Committee.

He was booked under various sections of the BNS, police said adding that further proceedings would be initiated soon.

Advertisment

"The case was registered after the statements of the complainants were recorded," a police officer said. Meanwhile, BJP strongly condemned the police case against George and alleged that it was a "political vendetta by the LDF government." Senior BJP leader and the party's Kerala in-charge Prakash Javadekar accused the CPI(M)-led Left government of not saying a word against Hamas and admitting PDF followers into their fold.

Justifying George, Javadekar said he has already clarified that his intention was to express opposition to extremism and not to target any community.

"FIR against PC George is political vendetta by LDF government, which doesn't say a word against Hamas and admits PDF followers into their fold," he posted on his 'X' handle.

Advertisment

"UDF is also guilty of appeasing extremist politics. It never appreciated ban on PDF or condemned Hamas. PC George has already clarified that his intention was to express opposition to extremism & not to target any community. Kerala stands firmly against extremism," he added.

BJP state chief K Surendran also criticised the Pinarayi Vijayan government for registering the case against George and said the party would face the case legally and politically.

He also alleged that the government registered the case against the senior leader under the pressure of communal forces. PTI CORR/ LGK ADB