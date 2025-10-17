Kerala BJP leader invites music director Ouseppachan, analyst Fakudheen Ali to contest elections

Thrissur (Kerala), Oct 17 (PTI) Kerala BJP vice president B Gopalakrishnan on Friday said that people like Malayalam music director Ouseppachan and political analyst Fakudheen Ali should contest next year’s Assembly elections.

The invitation came as Ouseppachan and Ali jointly flagged off a BJP development rally led by Gopalakrishnan here.

Gopalakrishnan said both Ouseppachan and Ali are active in the fields of art and public debate.

"You are individuals with integrity and public spirit, ideal for serving society. The BJP wishes that people like you contest the Assembly elections. Our doors are open to those who want to contribute positively," he said.

He added that capable and sincere individuals from society should enter politics, irrespective of party affiliations.

"We need people who can truly work for Kerala’s progress. You can stand with the BJP to promote positive politics and contribute to the state’s development," he said.

Ouseppachan said people should rise above caste and religious differences to serve the nation.

"There may be differences among us, even in our thinking, but we must work together for our country. India is our mother, rich in culture and fast developing. Differences of opinion are natural, but every Indian has a responsibility to serve the nation," he said.

He also praised Gopalakrishnan for dedicating his life to public service, both as a lawyer and politician.

Ali said he attended the event because it promoted constructive, positive development and lauded Gopalakrishnan for his political efforts. PTI TBA SSK