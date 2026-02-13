Kerala BJP leaders returning with resolve to advance PM Modi's 'Viksit Keralam' vision: Party

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) A three-day intensive training programme for more than 115 BJP leaders from Kerala, mostly elected representatives from local bodies, concluded at the party headquarters here on Friday, with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta sharing practical governance tips with the visiting leaders in the final session.

Addressing the valedictory session, BJP national general secretary (organisation), B L Santhosh, exhorted them to function in the spirit of a dedicated 'karyakarta', placing public service above position, the party said in a statement.

The Kerala BJP leaders met President Droupadi Murmu at her residence later.

"A group of representatives of local self-governance institutions from Kerala called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan," the president’s secretariat said in a post on X, posting pictures of the meeting.

The newly-elected BJP councillors from the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, including Mayor V V Rajesh, and representatives from other civic bodies in Kerala arrived here on Wednesday to participate in the three-day administrative exposure programme titled 'BJP 4 Viksit Keralam'.

The training programme aimed at strengthening grassroots governance capacity and aligning Kerala's emerging leadership with the national vision of Viksit Bharat.

"The Kerala BJP delegation returns with renewed resolve to strengthen local governance, ensure effective last-mile implementation of Central government initiatives, and advance the vision of 'Viksit Keralam’ (developed Kerala), in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission of Viksit Bharat," the party said.

On Thursday, the representatives from Kerala met Prime Minister Modi at his residence and received his guidance, it said.

"During the interaction, the prime minister emphasised that empowered local bodies form the backbone of India’s democratic and developmental architecture," the BJP said.

The prime minister also underscored the importance of transparency, accountability, technology-driven governance and effective last-mile delivery of central Government schemes, the party said.

"His interaction provided strategic direction and moral inspiration to the delegation, reinforcing the BJP's commitment to citizen-centric administration and ethical public service," it added.

The BJP said the three-day programme included four focused training sessions aimed at bridging the gap between policy formulation and grassroots execution.

"Special emphasis was laid on strengthening the implementation mechanisms of the Central schemes, improving public service delivery, and enhancing transparency and accountability at the municipal and panchayat levels," it said.

BJP president Nitin Nabin also guided the Kerala BJP delegates at one of the sessions, drawing their attention to the party’s core strength – humility, discipline and organisational commitment, the party said.

Kerala is set to go to polls in the coming months. PTI PK ARI