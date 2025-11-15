Kerala BJP rejects 'baseless propaganda' on SIR, supports EC's voter list revision

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 15 (PTI) The BJP in Kerala on Saturday asserted that it is the only political party demanding timely implementation of the SIR in the state, dismissing contrary claims as "baseless".

The saffron party fully supports all decisions taken by the Election Commission regarding the revision of the voters' list, BJP state spokesperson J R Padmakumar clarified in a statement.

"On the contrary, the news being circulated by certain quarters claiming that BJP requested postponement of the SIR is baseless," he said.

The BJP’s position is that the comprehensive voters list revision announced by the Election Commission should be carried out as per schedule, the senior leader said.

It was also clearly conveyed while participating as the representative of the party in the meeting convened by the Election Commission, Padmakumar added.