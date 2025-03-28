Kerala BJP to promote Central schemes, accuses LDF of 'blocking' implementation

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 28 (PTI) Accusing the Left government of "propagating a false narrative about the Centre", the BJP state unit, led by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, announced on Friday that the party will take the initiative to enrol beneficiaries and promote central welfare schemes.

Addressing the media after the party's core committee meeting, BJP state general secretary P Sudheer said the decision was made because the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala is allegedly "withholding the implementation of the central schemes due to political vendetta." "The party will launch an initiative to ensure that central welfare schemes reach beneficiaries in every ward and booth. The BJP workers will personally engage with eligible individuals and facilitate their enrollment in these schemes. All party workers will actively participate in this effort as part of their political activities," Sudheer said.

To support this initiative, fully-equipped help desks will be set up in 30 organisational district committee offices, which will begin operations before April 15, according to Sudheer.

These help desks will provide people with access to central schemes and assist them in availing their benefits, he added.

Criticising the CPI(M)-led LDF government for alleging the Centre's neglect toward the Kerala, Sudheer accused the state government of serious lapses in implementing central schemes, thereby depriving lakhs of beneficiaries of their rightful opportunities.

"The Left Front is propagating the false narrative that the Centre is neglecting Kerala, and some Congress leaders are also echoing it. However, the reality is quite the opposite, as the Centre is providing Kerala with unparalleled financial assistance through grants and other schemes," he claimed.

"Our party workers will present the public with facts and figures to counter this misinformation," Sudheer stated.

The BJP will also roll out extensive promotional campaigns to emphasise this, he added.

Commenting on the ongoing strike by ASHA workers, the BJP leader urged the state government to take immediate action to resolve the protest.

"The chief minister should hold discussions with the striking ASHA workers," he said.

Sudheer stated that the workers are demanding a hike in honorarium and retirement benefits, which were promised in the LDF's election manifesto.

"It is the state government's responsibility to increase their honorarium, not the Centre’s. The union government has already committed to raising their incentives," he added.

The reorganisation of district office-bearers and district committees will be completed before April 15, with increased representation for youth and women, Sudheer said.

He added that the BJP will also step up preparations for the upcoming local body elections.

"Following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party's vote share stands at around 20 per cent. Therefore, we will strengthen our efforts across all local self-governments in the state, as the party does not consider any local body its stronghold," Sudheer said.

Friday’s meeting was the first core committee meeting since former union minister and technocrat-turned-politician Rajeev Chandrasekhar took charge as the party's state president.

Chandrasekhar was the sole nominee for the top post, and the election was conducted following K Surendran’s completion of his five-year tenure as state president.

The meeting featured initial discussions on appointing new office-bearers and formulating strategies for the upcoming local body elections, party sources said.

All core committee members attended the meeting, while former Union Minister V Muraleedharan participated online, they added. PTI ARM SSK ARM SSK KH