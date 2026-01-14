Kerala: Budget session to begin on Jan 20

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 14 (PTI) The budget session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly will commence on January 20 and conclude on March 26, Speaker A N Shamseer said on Wednesday.

It will be the 16th session of the 15th Kerala Assembly and will begin with the governor’s policy statement, he added.

During the session, the state budget for the financial year 2026-27 will be presented, discussed, and passed in the House.

The House will sit for a total of 32 days during this period, of which three days have been set aside for discussion on the motion of thanks for the Governor’s policy statement.

The budget will be presented on January 29, while the general discussion on it is scheduled from February 2 to 4.

The House will not sit from February 6 to 22, during which various subject committees will scrutinise departmental requests for funds.

The detailed discussion and passage of the requests for funds for 2026-27 will take place over 13 days, from February 24 to March 19.

Shamseer also said that in the 15 sessions of the 15th Assembly so far, the House has met for a total of 182 days and passed 158 bills, of which 14 are under the consideration of the governor. PTI HMP SSK HMP SSK ROH