Kerala Budget: With an apparent eye on assembly polls, LDF announces people-centric schemes

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 29 (PTI) Apparently eyeing the upcoming assembly elections, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Thursday unveiled a people-focused budget for 2026-27, promising a massive Rs 14,500 crore boost to help social security pensioners and fund a series of new community programmes.

Presenting the second Pinarayi Vijayan-led government's sixth budget in the Legislative Assembly, Balagopal announced that the honorarium of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and Anganwadi workers has been hiked by Rs 1,000 per month and that of Anganwadi helpers by Rs 500.

The pay of pre-primary teachers and literacy mission motivators has been increased by Rs 1,000 per month and the daily wages of school cooking staff have been raised by Rs 25 per day, he said.

The budget also announced Rs 3,700 crore for the Chief Minister's Stree Suraksha Scheme.

Besides that, an increase in allocation for the rural employment scheme by Rs 1,000 crore as compared to previous years, life and health insurance schemes for all categories of people, including school children, and free degree education for students in arts and science colleges were also announced in the budget.

The budget also announced an allocation of Rs 100 crore for the initial works in connection with the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod that was given in-principle approval by the state cabinet on Wednesday.

It also announced around Rs 150 crore for the development of the coastal region.

The budget also announced over Rs 250 crore for forest and wildlife protection.

In the budget speech, Balagopal criticised the Central government, alleging that the Centre is "strangling" Kerala and cutting down its tax revenues. "Despite severe neglect, Kerala has progressed," the finance minister said. PTI HMP TGB HMP KH