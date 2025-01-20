Kerala businessman assaulted, robbed of Rs 1.50 lakh cash

Mysuru (Karnataka), Jan 20 (PTI) A group of four masked men allegedly assaulted a businessman from Kerala on Monday and robbed him of his cash bag containing Rs 1.50 lakh after forcefully intercepting his car on the outskirts of Mysuru. The assailants later fled with his vehicle, police said.

The incident, caught on camera, shows the four men dragging the businessman out of his vehicle and pushing him away.

According to the police, the incident occurred at Harohalli village, near Jayapura Hobli in Mysuru taluk, at around 9.15 am. The masked men, allegedly travelling in two cars, forcefully intercepted the businessman’s car.

The businessman, identified as Ashraf, did not sustain any injuries, but his driver, Sufi, suffered injuries to one of his hands, a senior police officer said.

In his complaint, Ashraf stated that he was travelling from Sulthan Bathery to HD Kote, carrying a bag containing Rs 1.50 lakh in cash, meant to pay as an advance for purchasing areca nuts.

"The suspects allegedly assaulted and threatened the occupants of the car with knives, forcefully removed them from the vehicle, and fled with both the car and the cash bag," he said.

"We have registered a case of dacoity under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and teams have been formed to nab the suspects involved," the police officer added.

It is being investigated whether more than four people were involved in the incident. Police are also using videos of the alleged crime to identify the culprits.

The incident follows days after bike-borne armed robbers shot dead two security guards before fleeing with Rs 93 lakh in cash meant for filling an ATM in Bidar. PTI AMP SSK KH