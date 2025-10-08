Kerala cabinet approves 'Citizen Response Programme' ahead of Assembly polls

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 8 (PTI) The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Nava Kerala - Citizen Response Programme, a development and welfare study initiative that will run from January 1 to February 28, 2026.

The decision by the Left-led government comes ahead of next year's Assembly elections.

The programme aims to gather development proposals and ideas from citizens, seek feedback on welfare schemes, understand local development needs, and plan measures to deliver projects more effectively.

The initiative will also collect opinions on the implementation of other government programmes, with inputs consolidated into a study report to serve as a guide for future development, a CMO release said here.

The initiative will be implemented with the support of members of the Social Volunteer Force. Necessary preparatory steps and training programmes will be organised to ensure smooth execution, it said.

A four-member State-level Advisory Committee and a State Executive Committee will be set up to oversee the programme. Committees will also be formed at the panchayat, municipality, corporation, assembly and district levels.

The Director of the Information and Public Relations Department has been tasked with coordinating these committees.

The State-level Advisory Committee will comprise Chief Secretary Dr A Jayathilak, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr K M Abraham, IMG Director K Jayakumar, and Professor Dr Saji Gopinath of IIM Kozhikode.