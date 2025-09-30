Kerala cabinet approves ESG policy to promote investment

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 30 (PTI) The Kerala cabinet on Tuesday approved the formation of an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Policy aimed at promoting investments in the state.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the ESG policy has been formulated on the assessment that industries that are environmentally friendly and relatively low in pollution are suitable for the state’s ecosystem.

Chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the cabinet noted that ESG has become a central focus for investment decisions globally. “In this circumstance, the objective of the policy is to make Kerala the leading state in the country for ESG-compliant investments,” the statement said.

Among other decisions, the cabinet also approved waiving the advance payment guarantee provision in connection with the Wayanad Township project. The relaxation follows a request from the special officer of the project, the statement added. PTI LGK SSK