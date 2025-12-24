Kerala Cabinet approves help desks, outreach measures amid SIR concerns

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 24 (PTI) The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to set up help desks and launch wide outreach measures to assist voters affected by the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in the state.

The decision was taken at a State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, amid concerns that a large number of eligible voters may be excluded from the draft voter list published by the Election Commission as part of the 2025 revision exercise.

Addressing a press conference here, Vijayan said over 24 lakh people have been left out of the draft voter list.

In addition, nearly 19.3 lakh voters, though included in the list, will have to appear again for hearings with documents to confirm their voting rights. This has happened mainly because voters aged between 18 and 40 are required to link their eligibility to the 2002 voter list.

He said the Cabinet expressed serious concern that even people who had voted in previous elections -- including the 2021 Assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections -- are now finding their names missing.

In some polling booths, the exclusions are unusually high, raising doubts about the process, Vijayan said.

To ensure that no eligible voter is denied the right to vote, the Cabinet decided to start help desks at village offices across the state, the CM said.

"Where village offices lack space, nearby government offices will be used. Two officials will be posted at each help desk on a temporary basis to guide people, help them with documents and explain the procedures," he said.

District Collectors have been directed to make all necessary arrangements to run these help desks smoothly.

Vijayan said the government will also carry out door-to-door outreach in hilly areas, coastal regions and other backward localities to identify eligible voters and provide assistance. Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers and Kudumbashree volunteers will support village officers in this effort.

Special campaigns will also be organised in educational institutions to ensure that all students who have completed 18 years of age are included in the voter list.

Awareness programmes will be held to guide young voters on the registration process.

The chief minister noted that the state government had repeatedly urged the Election Commission not to carry out the Special Intensive Revision in undue haste, especially in states approaching elections.

However, it said the ongoing process, marked by extreme scrutiny and urgency, does not serve the larger interests of democracy.

The chief minister reiterated that protecting the voting rights of every eligible citizen is a key responsibility and said it would take all possible steps to ensure no voter is left out. PTI TGB TGB KH