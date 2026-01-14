Kerala Cabinet approves revised guidelines for ‘connect to work’ scheme

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 14 (PTI) The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday approved revised guidelines for the ‘connect to work’ scheme, aimed at improving youth employment prospects through skill development and financial support.

Under the revised norms, applicants must be permanent residents of the state, aged between 18 and 30 years, with an annual family income not exceeding Rs 5 lakh, a CMO statement said.

Eligible candidates should either be undergoing skill training at recognised government, public sector or private institutions, universities, and deemed universities, or preparing for competitive examinations conducted by the UPSC, Kerala PSC, Staff Selection Commission, armed forces, banks, railways, and other central and state recruitment agencies.

Chaired by CM Pinarayi Vijayan, the cabinet also decided that scholarships will be provided to the first five lakh eligible applicants.

Beneficiaries will receive a monthly scholarship of Rs 1,000 for 12 months, transferred directly to their bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

The scheme will be implemented through the Employment Department, and applications can be submitted via the portal eemployment.kerala.gov.in.

The programme aims to boost confidence among youth, sustain learning motivation, and enhance employability through skill development, it added. PTI LGK SSK