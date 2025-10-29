Kerala cabinet clears concessions in stamp duty for housing beneficiaries

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 29 (PTI) The Kerala state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Wednesday approved concessions in stamp duty and registration fees for beneficiaries of the state's Extreme Poverty Eradication Programme who do not own land or a house.

Under the decision, those purchasing land and a house using funds from local self-government institutions or with financial aid from any government scheme will be eligible for the concessions, a CMO release said.

The scheme allows a maximum reduction of Rs 1.2 lakh on stamp duty and up to Rs 30,000 on registration fees for a period of three years, he said.

Beneficiaries living within the Angamaly Municipality limits will receive a full exemption from these charges, the release said. PTI TGB TGB ROH