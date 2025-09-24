Kerala cabinet gives nod for judicial city in Kochi

Thiruvanthapuram, Sep 24 (PTI) Kerala will soon have a judicial city on 27 acres of land in Kalamassery in Kochi.

The state cabinet on Wednesday granted in-principle approval to establish the proposed judicial city at Kalamassery by acquiring 27 acres of land owned by HMT Limited, a CMO statement said.

The Home Department has been entrusted with the task of initiating preliminary steps required to implement the project and examining the possibility of obtaining central assistance, it said.

The cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, also approved the draft of the Kerala Public Service Right Bill 2025.

The cabinet also approved a draft bill that will add a new provision regarding the holding of syndicate meetings in the state's University Acts.

The CMO statement said members of the State Food Commission have been appointed, adding that the appointment is in accordance with the provisions of the National Food Safety Act, 2013 and the State Food Safety Rules, 2018. PTI LGK KH