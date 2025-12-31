Kerala Cabinet recommends Assembly session from Jan 20

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 31 (PTI) The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to recommend to the Governor to convene the 16th session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly from January 20.

The decision was taken at a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here.

In addition, the Cabinet approved the creation of new jobs in key institutions.

According to a statement, 159 posts will be created at the Kochi Cancer Research Centre, including permanent and contract positions.

The Cabinet also approved the creation of 12 Scientific Officer posts in the Forensic Science Laboratory.

An additional bench of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal will be started at Thalassery in the old Additional District Court building, for which 22 posts will be sanctioned.

The Cabinet decided to fix the retirement age at 60 years for employees of Kerala Agro Machinery Corporation (KAMCO) and the Kerala Livestock Development Board.

Persons appointed through proper procedures and working on an honorarium or daily wage basis in cultural centres, panchayat libraries, children’s homes and nursery schools under gram panchayats and municipalities will be regularised as part-time contingent employees, the statement said.

Those appointed under a state government programme or otherwise, who have completed 10 years or more of continuous service, will be eligible for this benefit, it added. PTI TGB SSK