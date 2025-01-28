Kerala cabinet recommends early release of woman convict in Karanavar murder case

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 28 (PTI) The Kerala government on Tuesday decided to advise Governor Rajendra Arlekar to grant the early release of a woman convict in the sensational Cheriyanad Bhaskara Karanavar murder case by reducing the remaining period of her sentence.

Advertisment

Sherin, Karanavar's daughter-in-law and the main accused, was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2010 along with three others for charges including murder.

The decision to advise the Governor was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, according to a CMO release.

"This decision is based on the recommendation of the Advisory Committee, which convened on 8 August 2024 at the Kannur Women's Prison & Correctional Home, as well as the opinion of the Law Department," it said.

Advertisment

Karanavar (65), who had returned from the US to Chengannur and had been staying with his son's family, was found murdered in the house in November 2009.

An investigation by the police had revealed the involvement of Karanavar's daughter-in-law, Sherin, in the murder.

The motive behind the murder was Karanavar discovering Sherin's illicit relationship.

Advertisment

Sherin, along with her lover, murdered Karanavar.

The Mavelikkara Fast Track Court sentenced them to life imprisonment. Later, the High Court upheld the verdict. Sherin's appeal to the Supreme Court was also unsuccessful. PTI TGB TGB ROH