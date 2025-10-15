Kerala Cabinet recommends special session of assembly on Nov 1

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 15 (PTI) The Kerala cabinet on Wednesday decided to recommend convening a special session of the assembly to the Governor on November 1, which is celebrated as Kerala 'Piravi' day.

Kerala 'Piravi' is the state formation day.

The cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also decided to grant land titles in forest land regardless of the area of buildings constructed there, a statement issued by his office said.

Under the Kerala Land Assignment Rules of 1993, there are provisions for allocation of land, with the central government's permission, to those who were in possession of forest land before 1977, the cabinet said, according to the statement.

Since, under the Rules, there is a provision for granting land titles to shops on forest land, the cabinet decided to grant the same relief in respect of other constructions also, irrespective of their area, the statement said.

The cabinet also gave administrative approval for the construction of a non-SEZ IT building on 88 cents of land in the Kochi Infopark campus.

In the first phase, a building with an area of 1.9 lakh square feet will be constructed at a cost of Rs 118.33 crore using Infopark's own funds and a term loan from the bank, the statement said.

Vijayan, in a post on social media platform X, said that Kerala's IT ecosystem was set for another leap forward with the upcoming Infopark Tower.

"The state cabinet has approved this world-class project in @InfoparksKerala Phase 1- a 1.9 lakh sq. ft. facility that will create over 2,000 jobs and further strengthen Kochi’s position on the global IT map," he said on X.

Additionally, the cabinet also approved a Rs 4.04 crore tender for renovation of a pond located on the eastern side of the Koodalmanikyam temple in Thrissur, it said. PTI HMP HMP ROH