Kerala can hope for new high speed rail network soon: Sreedharan

Malappuram(Kerala), Jan 24 (PTI) 'Metroman' E Sreedharan on Saturday said Kerala can hope to see a high-speed rail network that will cut travel-time to Kannur from Thiruvananthapuram to 3.15 hours, as the Centre is expected to formally announce the project soon.

Sreedharan, former Managing Director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), said that an office for the high speed rail project has already been established and work on preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will commence there from February 2.

He said that once approved, the rail project -- which will replace the Left government's ambitious Silverline -- will be completed in five years at a cost of Rs 86,000 crore to Rs one lakh crore.

Of this amount, the state and central governments together will bear 60 per cent and the rest would be borrowed, he said.

He further said that 70 per cent of the rail line would be elevated, 20 per cent underground and only 10 per cent of it would be on the surface.

Therefore, the land to be acquired for it will be only one-third of that required for the Silverline project.

Furthermore, after completion of the project, the surplus land around the pillars would be given on lease for cultivation, he said.

The trains will have eight coaches that will accommodate 560 passengers, will travel at a maximum speed of 200 km per hour and stop at 22 stations, the Metroman said.

The high speed rail line will, however, end at Kannur and will not go up to Kasaragod for now.

"Extending it to Kasaragod or even Mangaluru can be considered later, if necessary," he said. PTI HMP ROH