Kerala: Car catches fire; five Ayyappa devotees escape unharmed

Idukki (Kerala), Feb 15 (PTI) A moving car caught fire at Kuttikanam on Sunday, and five Ayyappa devotees travelling in it escaped unharmed, officials said.

The Peerumade fire station received a distress call at around 4.30 pm reporting a car on fire, officials said.

Two fire tenders reached the spot within 10 minutes and extinguished the blaze, an official added.

The vehicle had five passengers, all natives of Tamil Nadu, returning from a visit to the Sabarimala temple.

On noticing smoke from the car, the passengers immediately evacuated and escaped without injuries, officers said.

Preliminary suspicion suggests that engine overheating may have caused the fire.

A detailed investigation will be conducted by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) to determine the exact cause of the incident, Fire and Rescue Service officials said. PTI TBA SSK