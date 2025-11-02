Kerala: Cartoonist Chellan dies at 77

Kottayam (Kerala), Nov 2 (PTI) Acclaimed cartoonist T P Philip, popularly known as Chellan, passed away in Kottayam on Sunday.

He was 77. Chellan was best known as the creator of the iconic character Lolan.

Born in 1948, Chellan began his career painting signboards in 1970 before venturing into cartooning. He later retired as a painter from the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in 2002.

The Kerala Cartoon Academy had conferred on him a Distinguished Membership in recognition of his contribution to cartooning in the state.

The academy extended its deepest condolences on his demise.

Kerala Cartoon Academy chairperson Sudheer Nath paid tribute, noting that Chellan held a unique place in the field for achieving prominence based on the strength of a single character.

People close to him said a Kochi-based animation firm had recently decided to animate Lolan.

He is survived by his wife, Mariyamma Philip, and son, Suresh.

The final rites will be held at 3 pm on Monday in Vadavathoor, Kottayam.