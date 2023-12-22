Kerala Catholic Bishop's body flays Left MLA over FB post on IUML leader

Kochi, Dec 22 (PTI) Kerala Catholic Bishop Council (KCBC), the apex body of the catholic priests in the state, on Friday came out against Left MLA K T Jaleel over his Facebook post regarding the participation of IUML supremo Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal in its Christmas celebrations.

In a FB post, Jaleel mocked at the participation of Thangal along with BJP state chief K Surendran in the event held at the KCBC headquarters.

Taking a dig at Thangal, the former Minister said he would even accept the invitation to the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Hitting back at the Left MLA, the KCBC said the social media post was an insult to the state's cultural community.

In a statement, the priest's body said it was strictly a private matter of the Church to invite dignified personalities of the society to their programmes.

"We dont need anyone from the outside advising us on whom to invite," it said.

If the public acceptance of the catholic church was the reason for the intolerance of persons like Jaleel, those concerned should pay attention to rein him in, Fr Jacob G Palackappilly, church spokesperson, added in the statement. PTI LGK ROH