Kerala-Centre face-off sharpens as Shah rejects 'economic blockade' charge ahead of CM-led protest

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 11 (PTI) Kerala is set for a politically charged moment on Monday as the Left government prepares to launch a protest against what it calls the Centre's "economic blockade", even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah rejected the charge and said the BJP-led government has given the state record financial support.

Ahead of the satyagraha led by him at the Palayam Martyrs’ Memorial here, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday accused the Centre of trying to "choke" Kerala’s development.

But Shah, who was in the capital on Sunday, refuted the claim, saying the facts told a very different story.

Addressing a conclave organised by Kerala Kaumudi, a leading Malayalam daily, Shah said Kerala deserved to know the truth about Central assistance.

He compared funds given during the UPA and NDA periods and said the BJP government had been far more generous.

"Between 2004 and 2014, when the UPA was in power at the Centre, Kerala received Rs 72,000 crore. In contrast, the state was given Rs 3.23 lakh crore between 2014 and 2024 under the NDA government," Shah said.

He added, "This was given despite the fact that we do not have a government here. Even then, Pinarayi Vijayan is claiming injustice." Turning the charge back on the Congress-led alliance, Shah said, "Injustice to Kerala occurred during the UPA period, when the Centre functioned with the support of the Left, and not during the NDA government's tenure." Listing more figures, he said the Centre had provided Rs 22,000 crore for infrastructure development, Rs 4,000 crore for road projects, Rs 15,000 crore for railways and Rs 3,000 crore for airport development.

Shah said Rs 22,000 crore was allocated for urban development under the AMRUT scheme and that Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram were included in the Smart Cities Mission.

He also pointed to the Jan Vikas programme, saying 19 community infrastructure projects were carried out using Rs 130 crore directly by the Prime Minister.

"It is an attempt to create a false narrative that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing injustice to Kerala," Shah said.

He then issued a direct challenge to the Chief Minister: "I want to leave here telling Vijayan that if there is any defect in these figures, please correct me tomorrow. Otherwise, accept that injustice to Kerala did not come from our side, but from the UPA government." Criticising Vijayan for making accusations, Shah said, "After making allegations, you cannot run away. I came with specific answers to your questions." He added that if the Chief Minister responded, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar would reply.

"I am confident that Chandrasekhar will not get the opportunity to respond," Shah said, suggesting Vijayan would not counter his claims.

In a Facebook post, Chief Minister Vijayan accused the Centre of deliberately blocking Kerala's progress.

"The LDF government is moving forward with committed interventions aimed at ensuring a dignified life for all, based on public welfare, infrastructure development, and the strengthening of public sector industries and services," Vijayan said.

However, he added, "The Centre's financial blockade, imposed to choke both the state and its government by obstructing this development momentum, has already triggered widespread public anger." The CM said that despite the pressure, Kerala was refusing to give up.

"Despite this severe financial squeeze, Kerala continues to move forward on the path of development with resilience." Vijayan described the Centre's actions as politically driven.

"The Centre's financial blockade aimed at pushing back a Kerala that is advancing on the strength of its achievements is politically motivated," he said, adding that it was meant to weaken the public support earned by the LDF government.

He listed what he called clear examples of financial discrimination.

"Of the Rs 12,000 crore loan permission due for the last three months of the current financial year, Rs 5,900 crore was cut at one stroke," the CM said.

He added, "Citing off-budget borrowings, the Centre has reduced the state's permissible borrowing limit by Rs 17,000 crore this year alone." Vijayan also said the Centre had not allowed Kerala to raise loans to cover Rs 6,000 crore already spent on land acquisition for national highway development.

"An amount of Rs 965 crore due to the state has been withheld by the Centre in the name of IGST recovery," he said.

Calling for public mobilisation, the chief minister announced, "On January 12, at the Palayam Martyrs' Memorial in Thiruvananthapuram is opening a crucial front of protest." He said, "In the satyagraha against the Centre's economic blockade that is pushing back the progress we have achieved over the past ten years, the people of this state will stand united along with various public representatives." PTI LGK/TBA TGB KH