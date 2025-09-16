Kerala CEO launches SIR campaign in tribal hamlets of Palakkad

Palakkad (Kerala), Sep 16 (PTI) Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar on Tuesday launched a special campaign in Palakkad district to prepare for the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

Kelkar visited the tribal hamlets of Aanavai and Chindakki in the Attappady region, where he met residents and checked documents at a few homes.

According to an official release, he assured villagers that their records were in order and urged them not to worry.

He also underlined the importance of voting and joined a local Kudumbashree women's group meeting to spread awareness.

As part of the "CEO @ Unnathi – Get Ready for SIR" initiative, Kelkar also met students at the IHRD College in Agali and the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Arts and Science College in Kottathara, both recognised for their voter awareness activities.

"He interacted with students, cleared their doubts related to elections, and emphasised that casting a vote is not just a right but also a responsibility. He urged young people to recognise the value of their voting rights and stressed the need for such awareness classes and campaigns to be expanded more widely among the public," the release said.

The Chief Electoral Officer said that the Election Commission's aim is to ensure that all eligible voters are included in the electoral roll and that all ineligible names are removed.

Senior officials, including Additional CEO Sharmila C Nair and local administrative and police officers, accompanied him during the visits.