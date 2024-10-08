Kerala Chief Secy, State Police Chief avoid meeting with Guv after CM's letter

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 8 (PTI) Kerala Chief Secretary and State Police Chief did not meet Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan shot off a letter to Raj Bhavan stating that officials cannot be summoned by the Governor without informing the elected government, sources said.

In his letter, the CM said that the Governor's direction to Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan and DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb to brief him was "against principles of democratic governance, scheme of constitutional provisions and constitutional morality," an official source said.

Khan had directed the Chief Secretary and State Police Chief to meet him at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

He had asked them to brief him about the recent reported remarks by Vijayan that groups are smuggling gold into the state and using the proceeds for 'anti-national activities'.

He had also sought a briefing on the phone-tapping allegations involving police officials, according to sources. PTI HMP HMP KH