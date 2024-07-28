Kerala Child Rights panel registers case against YouTube channel over video on missing driver's son

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 28 (PTI) The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Sunday registered a case against a YouTube channel for allegedly violating the privacy of the son of the lorry driver from Kozhikode who went missing in a landslide in Karnataka recently.

The case has been registered against the channel, 'Mazhavil Kerala', after a video went viral in which the anchor of the YouTube channel was seen posing questions to the son of Arjun.

Sources said the Commission took action after considering the channel's act of forcing the child to speak about his father, instead of consoling the family.

The commission has also sought reports from the District Police Chief, the YouTube channel and others on the issue.

Arjun was driving a lorry loaded with timber to Kozhikode when the landslide occurred on July 16. He has been missing for the past 12 days now.

Multiple agencies have been conducting a search mission to find him at the landslide site. PTI RRT RRT ROH