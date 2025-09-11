Kerala church holds rare farewell for long-time security guard, a non-Christian

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Sep 11 (PTI) In a first-of-its-kind tribute, a church in Kerala opened its doors on September 10 to honour one of its own -- for the first time, a non-Christian.

E V Ajikumar (59), who worked as a security guard at the Marthoma Church in Kozhencherry here for 23 years, died on Sunday afternoon at his residence following a cardiac arrest.

Only hours earlier, he had reported for duty at the church as usual.

As a mark of gratitude for his years of service, the parish and church committee decided unanimously to place his body inside the church before it was taken to his home for cremation according to Hindu tradition.

His body was brought to the church from the mortuary at 8.30 am on Wednesday, and parishioners, led by priests, paid their respects and offered prayers before it was taken to his residence for cremation.

"He was a gentle and kind man, and he earned the respect of all parish members during his service here," Rev Abraham Thomas, vicar of the church, told PTI.

For the parish community, the decision was more than symbolic.

For the parish community, the decision was more than symbolic.

It reflected the bond Ajikumar had built over two decades-- a quiet life of duty, kindness and respect that went beyond faith and tradition, Rev Thomas said.