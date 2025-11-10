Kerala civic polls: BJP, LDF and UDF leaders exude confidence

Thrissur (Kerala), Nov 10 (PTI) Union Minister Suresh Gopi said here on Monday that the BJP is facing a surge in public expectations ahead of the upcoming local body elections in Kerala.

Responding to reporters about the party’s preparations, Gopi said that it is not just the BJP’s expectations but the people’s confidence in the party that has increased significantly.

“We get a general pulse of it while travelling across various places. Wards that could not have imagined supporting us earlier are now showing a positive trend,” he said.

He said Thrissur holds prominence for the BJP after his victory in the Lok Sabha election.

“To understand the pulse of Kerala, one should enquire in Thrissur. Here, we are getting a positive response,” he said.

Gopi added that people have become more aware of what needs to be done for the state’s development.

“Our efforts in the development campaign have reduced as people have already realised its importance,” he said.

Meanwhile, LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan said the Left Front is ready for the upcoming polls.

“Once the seat-sharing among allies is finalised, we can announce our candidates.

The list for almost all wards has already been prepared,” he said, adding that the candidates will be announced once the election schedule is declared.

He also dismissed any claims of secret deals with other parties.

“The LDF will not take any stance that is undemocratic or non-secular,” he said.

Ramakrishnan alleged that the Welfare Party and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) have ties with the Congress-led UDF.

“We are against such an alliance,” he said.

The UDF said it has already advanced its poll preparations, announcing candidates for several civic bodies.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph said the local body election will serve as a semi-final before the 2026 Assembly election.

“Our goal is to win the maximum number of local bodies, including all six Corporations, this year,” he said. PTI TBA TBA ROH