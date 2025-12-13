Kerala civic polls results reflect public hope for understanding govt: Priyanka Gandhi

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 13 (PTI) Congress MP from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said the results of the local body polls in Kerala reflect the people's hope for a government that understands their struggles and responds with sincerity.

In a Facebook post, the Lok Sabha MP said that her party's commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Kerala, listen carefully to their voices, and work every day for honest, compassionate, people-first governance, "was clear and heartfelt".

"The verdict in the local body elections is more than a political outcome. It reflects the people’s hope for a government that understands their struggles and responds with sincerity," she said.

She thanked the people of Kerala "for placing their trust in the UDF", saying that their mandate gives the front "renewed strength and confidence" for the upcoming Assembly elections.

"My warm congratulations to all the elected representatives, and my deepest appreciation to every leader and worker whose tireless dedication made this victory possible," she said. PTI HMP ROH