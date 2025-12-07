Kerala CM accepts KC Venugopal's public debate challenge

Kozhikode (Kerala), Dec 7 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said he was ready for a public debate on the performance of UDF MPs from the state in the Parliament and urged the opposition front to fix a date and time for the same.

The CM was responding to a question by reporters regarding a statement by AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal whether Vijayan was ready for an open debate on the matter.

Venugopal's statement was followed by the Left veteran's recent criticism that the UDF MPs had failed to raise Kerala's development issues in Parliament and took a stand against the state's interests on many occasions.

"Certainly I am ready (for an open debate). Let them decide the time and venue," Vijayan said. He asked whether Venugopal was unaware of the performance of the UDF MPs from the state.

He accused the UDF MPs of adopting a stand supporting the Centre's attempt to destroy Kerala. They even gave advice to the Centre to take a stand against the state, Vijayan further alleged.

He also alleged that the opposition MPs tried to get all AAY (Antyodaya Anna Yojana) ration cards in the state abolished by raising certain questions in the Parliament after Kerala was declared an extreme poverty-free state recently. PTI LGK ADB