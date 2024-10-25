Kerala CM accuses BJP, Cong of misrepresenting Muslim-dominated Malappuram

Thrissur (Kerala), Oct 25 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday launched a scathing attack against the BJP and the Congress-led UDF, alleging that the Sangh Parivar is misrepresenting Malappuram district, with the grand old party supporting this narrative.

Vijayan, who recently faced backlash for remarks linking gold smuggling and hawala transactions in Malappuram to "anti-national activities," said the government is taking strict action against gold smuggling and that crimes should be viewed as crimes, not attributed to any particular community.

"There are efforts to link these issues to a specific community, but the government will not endorse that perspective," the CM stated, clarifying his earlier controversial remarks about the Muslim-majority Malappuram district.

The opposition Congress-led UDF had targeted Vijayan over his Malappuram remarks, accusing him of unfairly portraying the Muslim-majority district, prompting demands for an apology and clarification.

While inaugurating the by-election convention of CPI(M)-led LDF candidate U R Pradeep at the Chelakkara Assembly constituency on Friday, the chief minister accused the BJP and RSS of trying to sow communal division, claiming that Congress has backed this propaganda.

"Congress opposed the formation of Malappuram district alongside Jana Sangh, even labelling it a 'small Pakistan.' However, the LDF's decision to establish Malappuram district has been validated," he said.

Malappuram district was formed on 16 June 1969, during the government led by legendary Marxist leader EMS Namboodiripad. The decision to create the district aimed to address the vastness of Kozhikode district and promote development in an area with a significant minority population. PTI ARM TGB KH