Kerala CM accuses Centre of turning 'blind-eye' towards Wayanad's need for help

Kannur (Kerala), Nov 26 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday accused the Central government of continuing to turn a "blind-eye" to the state's need for financial assistance for rehabilitation of the people affected by the devastating landslides in Wayanad in July this year.

Vjiayan said that the Centre provided large amounts as assistance to the states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Assam where natural disasters also occurred this year and questioned whether Kerala and its people were not part of India.

"Are the people of Kerala not citizens of India? Is Kerala outside the country? We are not begging for help. We are asking for something that is our right. It is something the country has to do for the state.

"But, the Centre's stand on the issue is condemnable and unacceptable. We will keep approaching the Central government with our requirements and will point out the discrimination being shown to Kerala on the issue," the CM said while speaking at a party event at Kuthuparamba here.

The CM said that after the devastating floods of 2018, which almost destroyed the state, Kerala rebuilt itself even though no specific assistance was received from the Centre.

Vijayan said that while Central assistance was necessary for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the disaster- affected areas, lack of help from the Centre will not stop the work from progressing this time also.

"Lots of people are apprehensive about whether rehabilitation will occur. While Central assistance is required, what was announced -- like the township project -- will happen even without help. It will become a model for the world," he said.

With regard to the Centre's recent affidavit in the Kerala High Court that Rs 153 crore has been sanctioned for relief work, Vijayan said it was a misleading statement.

He said the amount mentioned by the Centre was part of the funds allocated each year to a state as per the recommendations of the Finance Commission and can be spent in accordance with the specific guidelines laid down for the same.

"Therefore, it cannot be spent for the rehabilitation of the disaster-affected people and places in Wayanad. This means not a penny has been given as assistance to the state as help," he claimed.

Vijayan said that after the landslides wiped away three villages in Meppadi panchayat of Wayanad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the affected areas and promised all kinds of Central assistance.

"However, despite several reminders, no help has been forthcoming from the Centre," he said.

The landslides that struck Wayanad in July claimed over 200 lives and destroyed thousands of properties. PTI HMP HMP KH