Kerala CM accuses Centre of weakening democratic system in country

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 27 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday accused the Centre of weakening the democratic system in the country through its "attempts" to bring Constitutional institutions under control.

The Centre is making moves to hold sway over the Constitutional institutions including the Election Commission, he charged.

The chief minister further alleged that the recent amendment brought to the Right to Information (RTI) Act was intended to make the (Central) Information Commission act in accordance with the whims and fancies of the political system which is in power at the Centre.

The Left veteran was speaking after inaugurating a symposium for government officials organised by the state Information Commission.

"This is dangerous...Now, we are seeing attempts to hold sway over the Constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission. These will all fundamentally weaken our democratic system," Vijayan elaborated.

Urging people and officials to be vigilant against such practises, he also stressed the need for bringing reforms in the RTI Act in accordance with the changing time.

The present law should be implemented in a more responsible and people-friendly manner, he said.

"The RTI Act can play a great role in making the corrupt-free democratic system a reality," he said.

Describing government officials as public servants, the chief minister further urged them to deliver their duties after imbibing the real meaning of the content of the Constitution and it's preamble.

Kerala now has the distinction of being the least corrupt state in the country and efforts should be made to root out the menace from the state completely, he said.

Both people and officials have equal responsibility in the mission to end corrupt practises completely, the chief minister added. PTI LGK KH