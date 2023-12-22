Kerala CM accuses Congress leadership of creating violent mindset among its workers

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that the Congress-led UDF opposition is disturbed due to the wide public support being received at the ongoing Nava Kerala Sadas and urged them to correct their attitude towards the government's ambitious outreach programme for the progress of the state.

Advertisment

As just one day left for the culmination of the one month-long programme, Vijayan said thousands of people have been flocking to the programme venue every day in each place despite limited publicity, and it was proof of the grand success of the initiative.

Damaging the large number of banners and boards of the programme by the opposition youth outfits won't prevent people from taking part in the outreach event, he said.

The CM was addressing a press conference in nearby Kattakkada on the sidelines of the programme.

Advertisment

"The new generation is giving immense support to the state government. This support is disturbing certain people. The attitude being showcased by the Congress party and its youth outfits ever since the beginning of the Nava Kerala Sadas is its reflection," he said.

Protesters jumping in front of vehicles was their initial mode of protest and at one point, it reached the level of throwing shoes at our bus, he alleged.

Eventually, they started damaging propaganda machineries of the programme like boards and banners, he further said.

Advertisment

"Hundreds of boards and banners of Nava Kerala Sadas were vandalised in the state capital on Thursday and the day before," Vijayan further said.

He accused the Congress leadership of creating a violent mindset among its workers.

The Left veteran cautioned that the outreach programme has been viewed as an initiative of the state by its people and any activities and propaganda against it would be considered by them as a move against Kerala.

"There is only one day left for the culmination of the Nava Kerala Sadas. My request to the opposition is that it is better to correct yourself if possible," he said.

The chief minister also requested the opposition to join the initiative intended for the progress of the state.