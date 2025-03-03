Kerala CM alleges movies glorify violence

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 3 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday alleged that violence is glorified in movies and television serials, warning of its potential impact on young minds.

Citing the recent Malayalam film 'Avesham' as an example, Vijayan referred to a police report stating that some students, after watching the movie, attempted to associate with real-life gangsters.

He was speaking during an adjournment motion in the Assembly, which suspended regular business to discuss the increasing incidents of violence in the state in the wake of the death of a Class 10 student during a clash in Thamarassery in the Kozhikode district last week.

The chief minister stated the negative impact of films and serials, quoting the 'Avesham' film’s popular dialogue, "Eda Mone." "A major concern is the way violence is celebrated in films and serials. Is there a censor board in place to regulate such content?," he asked.

In these portrayals, the individual who commits the most violence and murder is glorified as a hero. This kind of hero worship instills the belief in children that their greatness lies in overpowering others through aggression, the CM said.

Vijayan pointed out that several factors contribute to mental unrest among children.

"There are significant changes in the teacher-student and parent-child relationships. The growing addiction to extravagant lifestyles and materialism, along with an eagerness to possess everything perceived as a source of happiness, fuels this mindset. It fosters the belief that one must dominate and take control of everything," he added.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the nature of violence has changed. "A 23-year-old killed five persons, including his grandmother and brother, brutally in Thiruvananthapuram recently," he said. PTI ARM ARM KH