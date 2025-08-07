Kerala CM announces handover of 348 flats to rehabilitate coastal families

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 7 (PTI) In a significant step towards rehabilitating coastal families affected by sea erosion and the Vizhinjam International Seaport project, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday announced the handover of 348 flats under the Punargeham housing initiative.

The CM shared the update on his official X account, stating, "Another promise to our fisherfolk fulfilled.” “Under the Punargeham project, 332 flats at Muttathara and 16 more at Unnial, Tanur, have been handed over. These safe, modern homes ensure a life of dignity for coastal families relocated due to sea erosion and the Vizhinjam project,” he said.

The Punargeham scheme, launched by the state government, aims to provide secure housing for families displaced by coastal erosion and development projects.

The newly allotted flats in Muttathara (Thiruvananthapuram) and Unnial (Malappuram) are equipped with modern amenities, offering a sustainable living environment for fisherfolk who lost their homes.