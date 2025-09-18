Kerala CM announces state-wide ‘Vision 2031’ seminars on Kerala's future

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 18 (PTI) The Left government in Kerala on Thursday announced a series of state-wide seminars under the banner Vision 2031 to discuss the state's future path of development, as it prepares to mark 75 years since its formation in 1956.

In a Facebook post, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said a logo was unveiled for the campaign on Wednesday.

He said the initiative is aimed at taking stock of Kerala's achievements so far while setting out new plans to make the state a place watched closely by the rest of the world.

The seminars, to be held across all districts between 1 and 30 October, will cover 33 themes ranging from social progress to economic growth.

Ministers will lead the sessions in their respective districts, joined by panelists from across India and abroad.

Ideas gathered from these discussions will be put together for a larger seminar in January.

Vijayan said Vision 2031 would mark a key step in Kerala’s effort to provide living standards on par with developed nations. PTI TGB TGB KH