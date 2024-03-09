Kerala CM assured Sidharthan's death will be probed by CBI if required, says victim's father

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 9 (PTI) The father of the Veterinary University student, whose recent death has rocked the state, on Saturday said that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured him that the case would be handed over to the CBI if it is required.

The father told reporters here that he met the chief minister today and sought a CBI probe into the death of his son -- 20-year-old Sidharthan J S -- who was found hanging inside the bathroom of the college hostel on February 18.

"The CM said that if a CBI probe is required, then it will be ordered. He has given me that assurance," the victim's father said.

He also said that he informed Vijayan that in view of the injuries suffered by his son, as noted in the post mortem report, many doctors have said that Sidharthan could not have even stood up to hang himself. "Therefore, I told the CM that my son was killed and it was not a suicide," he said.

He also told reporters that the mere suspension of the Dean of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Pookode in Wayanad district of the state and the assistant warden of the hostel, where Sidharthan died, was not enough.

"They should be dismissed from service and should also face legal action," he demanded.

He said that if the probe is handed over to the CBI, he has a lot more to tell that agency about the dean and the assistant warden.

The police in its remand report regarding one of the accused in the case had told a court recently that the victim was assaulted viciously.

The report said that a belt and a cable wire were used to assault Sidharthan.

It said that his classmates and senior held a public trial inside the hostel alleging that he had misbehaved with a girl student of the college.

Police said that one of the accused called Sidharthan, who had left for home, back to the college to settle the issue related to his "misbehaviour" using the "unwritten law" of the hostel, instead of approaching the police.

"He was stripped down to his underwear and the accused assaulted him. Some of them used a belt and a cable wire," the report said.

It said that the assault began on February 16 at around 9 PM and lasted till 2 AM on February 17.

Police have charged the accused under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon), 306 (Abetment of suicide), of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Kerala Prohibition Of Ragging Act.

Sidharthan was a second-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry student. His parents have claimed that some of his college mates told them that he was beaten to death by some local SFI leaders and activists.

The father contended that according to the postmortem report, his son's body had injuries and an empty stomach, indicating that he was brutally beaten up and not given any food.

Sidharthan's death has led to widespread protests against SFI and the ruling Left government by the Congress-led opposition and its various wings.

The opposition and the BJP alleged that the ruling CPI(M)'s student wing SFI beat Sidharthan to death.

The Students Federation of India (SFI) has denied the allegations. PTI HMP HMP KH