Kerala CM assures timely rehabilitation of landslide survivors of Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram, May 12 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday assured the timely completion of rehabilitation initiatives for landslide survivors in Wayanad.

He also directed the concerned officials to urgently provide the monthly rent for their accommodation, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The directive was issued during a meeting held to assess the progress of construction work on the proposed township for survivors from the Mundakkai and Chooralmala hamlets of Wayanad, which were devastated by a landslide last year, it said.

A timeline has been set for obtaining administrative, technical, and financial approvals for the township’s construction, the statement said.

"The rehabilitation of those affected by the landslide in Mundakkai and Chooralmala will be completed on time," the statement quoted Vijayan as saying after the meeting.

During the meeting, Vijayan also directed officials to complete all necessary procedures related to the permitted cutting of trees, reorganisation of the power distribution systems, and other related tasks.

He further instructed them to expedite the steps for providing assistance from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, deploying officials, and removing debris from water bodies to ensure smooth water flow, the release added.

In addition to the CM, Cabinet ministers K Rajan and K N Balagopal, Chief Secretary A Jayathilak, and other senior officials attended the meeting, the CMO statement added.