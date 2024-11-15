Kerala CM backs E P Jayarajan in autobiography controversy

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 15 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the ruling CPI(M) on Friday backed former LDF convener E P Jayarajan in the controversy surrounding his purported autobiography which set off political tremors in the state.

Vijayan, at a party event in Alappuzha, questioned the timing of the news reports carrying excerpts of the purported autobiography titled "Kattan Chayayum Parippuvadayum: The Life of a Communist".

He said the news reports came on the day bypolls were being held in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and the Chelakkara assembly seat, indicating specific motives behind the same.

The CM said that the same thing had occurred on April 26, when Lok Sabha polls were held in the state, with news reports on TV channels about Jayarajan having met with BJP's Kerala in-charge Prakash Javadekar.

He said that such controversies were being created to help the Congress-led UDF and the BJP.

Vijayan also said that Jayarajan has clarified that what was shown in news reports was not his autobiography and he has not written anything like that in his book.

He also stated that Jayarajan had also denied past knowledge about P Sarin, LDF's Palakkad bypoll candidate, when he was asked about it by the party.

The purported autobiography mentioned in news reports contained criticism of Sarin, the former digital media convener of the Congress who was removed from the grand old party after he expressed discontent over the UDF candidate -- Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil -- selected for the Palakkad bypoll.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan also backed Jayarajan.

At a press conference held here, Govindan said that the CPI(M) veteran has already clarified his side of the things and also lodged a complaint with the police.

Therefore, there was no need for the party to look into the matter, he said.

"The party believes what he has said," he added.

In the wake of news reports of the purported autobiography Jayarajan had claimed that "some crooked minds have conspired together" and published the news reports, forging certain pages of his autobiography with content that he had neither intended nor written.

He has also termed the book a "forgery" and lodged a police complaint against the "perpetrators".

He has also issued a legal notice to the publisher.

A central committee member of the party, Jayarajan, was removed as LDF convener recently. The action followed revelations about his meeting with Javadekar. PTI HMP HMP ROH