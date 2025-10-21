Kerala CM backs new market in Kozhikode city amidst protests by traders

Kozhikode (Kerala), Oct 21 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that the 'new Palayam market' at Kalluthan Kadavu here will take the commercial sector in Kozhikode to new heights, even as a large group of traders and labourers protested against it.

Vijayan made the statement after inaugurating the new market.

Ahead of the inauguration, hundreds of traders and labourers protested at the site of the 'old Palayam market' against it being shifted to the new location.

In his inaugural address, the CM questioned why such a good project was being rejected by a certain group of people.

Terming the new market as a "dream project", Vijayan said it was spread over an area of three-and-a-half lakh square feet with ample facilities for vehicle parking and hundreds of shops.

He said that it was implemented as a PPP model at a cost of about Rs 100 crore.

His office also put up a post about it on social media platform 'X', saying, "a new chapter begins in Kozhikode’s commercial growth with the opening of the new Palayam market complex at Kalluthan Kadavu.

"CM @pinarayivijayan inaugurated the Rs 100 crore project, developed under the PPP model with modern facilities and space for hundreds of shops." While the protestors claimed that the size of shops are small at the new complex and it is located away from bus transport facilities, CPI(M) affiliated traders organisations supported the shifting of the market to the new location.

The CPI(M) affiliated traders carried out a rally to the new location -- at Kalluthankadavu here -- which they termed as modern and spacious with a lot of facilities.

They have also claimed that the shifting to the new location would also help address the traffic congestion problems at the Palayam market, which is in the heart of Kozhikode city.

The Left-backed traders further said that there are over 300 shops available at the new location, while only half of those were there at Palayam.

The protestors, on the other hand, carried black flags and shouted slogans against the new market complex.

They also claimed that the shops for small traders are located on top of a covered drainage canal, while the prime sites have been given to bigger traders or companies.

The labourers working as loading and unloading workers at the Palayam market claimed that they do not have job opportunities at the new complex.

The protestors, belonging to various trade union groups, contended that they were never consulted or heard before taking the decision to shift the market. PTI HMP HMP KH