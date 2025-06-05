Kerala CM calls for controlled, democratic use of natural resources

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 5 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday called for sustainable and environment friendly development in the state and controlled and democratic use of natural resources.

In a Facebook post on the occasion of World Environment Day, Vijayan said that currently it is an era of increasing crisis due to climate change and environmental degradation and therefore, collective responsibility to protect the ecosystem is important.

"The development of the state should be sustainable and environment friendly. Instead of blind capitalist exploitation, we should ensure controlled and democratic use of natural resources," he said.

The CM said that this year's World Environment Day theme was to stop the widespread plastic pollution.

He called for building a developed world for future generations while also preserving a healthy nature. PTI HMP HMP ADB