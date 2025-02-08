Kerala CM calls for scientific approach to counter rising superstitions

Thrissur (Kerala), Feb 8 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday called for the need to adopt a scientific approach to counter attempts being made to elevate superstitions above science.

Inaugurating the 37th Kerala Science Congress at the Kerala Agricultural University headquarters, Vellanikkara, here, he stated that at a time when efforts are being made to place superstitions above science, the Science Congress stands as a resolute, science-based resistance against such trends.

Highlighting its significance, the CM noted that the Kerala Science Congress has played a crucial role in advancing scientific and technological progress in the state over the past three and a half decades.

The Kerala Science Congress is not only a platform for scientific advancements but also sets a national example through its discussions, he added.

"A recent speech by an IIT director is a clear example of this. He propagated anti-scientific ideas, and shockingly, even our Research and Development Fund is being diverted to eliminate aspects labeled as superstition," Vijayan said.

Stating that there needs vigilance regarding the presence of pseudo-scientists at science congresses, he said the National Science Congress itself has become a stage for spreading unscientific beliefs.

The CM reiterated Kerala’s commitment to tackling climate change, stating that the state is working towards becoming carbon-neutral by 2050.

He also highlighted the government's efforts to bring international scientific talent into Kerala’s research institutions.

During the event, Vijayan announced that the 2023 Kerala Science Award will be conferred upon former ISRO Chairman S Somanath, with the time and venue to be decided later.

He also presented the Kerala State Young Scientist Award and the Chief Minister’s Gold Medal to Vrinda Mukundan and V S Harish.

Revenue Minister K Rajan, who was the chief guest at the event, warned that attempts are being made by certain groups to revive superstition, untouchable customs, and caste-based practices in society ignoring scientific progress.

"The rejection of science has been a recurring theme throughout history. However, science has consistently advanced, transforming society in the process," he said.

The function was presided over by K P Sudheer, Principal Secretary, Department of Science and Technology. PTI ARM ARM KH