Kerala CM calls for united move to counter communalism

Kasaragod (Kerala), Feb 8 (PTI) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday called for a united action against communalism and wanted secular people cutting across religions to stand together against divisive forces.

Communalism poses a serious threat to pluralism and the multi-religious fabric of the society, he said while addressing a massive gathering which converged here as part of the centenary conference of Samastha.

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyatthul ul-Ulama, commonly known as Samastha, is an association of eminent Sunni scholars who enjoy the highest support base among Kerala Muslims.

Vijayan said only secular platforms can effectively counter communalism.

Otherwise, it will only strengthen communal parties.

He also urged secular mindsets in all religions and minority communities to stand together against communalism.

Lavishing praises on Samastha, Vijayan said the organisation has taken an uncompromising stand against terrorism and extremism and has contributed to strengthening secularism.

The outfits like Samastha stood alongside reform movements in shaping Kerala as a secular society and acted without any provocation even in matters related to faith related reforms.

All these, he said, have significantly strengthened the culture of secularism in the society.

Vijayan said Samastha's positions, that communalism can be countered only by standing with secular forces and that communalism should not be answered with communalism, have great relevance in the present social environment.

The chief minister further said attempts to destroy India's multi-religious structure and plural cultural heritage must be viewed seriously.

In an apparent criticism against the BJP-led union government, he said efforts are being made to dismantle the country's diversity and mould it into a monolithic structure based on one religion, language, culture, one food habit and so on.

This attempt must be resisted at any cost, he said.

Vijayan said this was a time when even religion was being made the criterion for citizenship, and asserted that this cannot be allowed.

He also cautioned against moves to selectively brand certain people and imprison them in the name of citizenship.

Reiterating that Kerala would not adopt any such measures, he said it has already been made it clear that no one would be lodged in a detention camp in the name of citizenship in the state.

Meanwhile, Samastha president Sayyid Muhamad Jifri Muthukoya Thangal said the Muslim community works for the development of the nation and its citizens.

He said Samastha is an organisation committed to protecting the spirituality and faith of the Muslim community.

He appealed to Sunni organisations that had distanced themselves from Samastha to return to the fold and function in line with its directions.

Emphasising tolerance, Thangal said there should be no violence from the community's side.

"Even if others come to attack, we should show tolerance," he said.

He also reiterated that the community should work for the development of the nation and the well-being of its citizens.

Karnataka deputy chief minister D Sivakumar and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan were among those who participated. PTI LGK SA