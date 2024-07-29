Kerala CM calls high-level meet, directs officials to ensure safety, security at tourist hotspots

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 29 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a high-level meeting on Monday and directed officials to take steps to ensure clean, safe and secure environments at tourist centres with proper amenities provided to the millions of tourists that visit the state every year.

"Measures must be taken to ensure tourists' safety," Vijayan said, addressing issues related to the state's tourist centres, resorts, and homestays.

According to a CMO release, he has said that homestays should be promoted with caution.

"All homestays must obtain a licence from the local self-government institution and register for GST. Toilets in tourist centres should be kept clean. The Clean Destination campaign should be expanded, and waste bins should be installed as needed. Ensure that the Haritha Karma Sena (Green Task Force) is responsible for waste removal in each location," the CM said.

The chief minister directed that all boats, including country boats, adhere to safety standards, and emphasised that resorts operating boating activities should have lifeguards on duty.

He also stressed that houseboats should undergo inland navigation verification before being issued certificates and that lifeguards should be present at water bodies and beaches to ensure traveller safety.

Vijayan said police and tourism police should be stationed in necessary locations and urged local self-government institutions to prevent street dog nuisance in tourist centres.

He also said steps should be taken to prevent public consumption and sale of alcohol on roadsides and in bushes near tourism spots.

The Excise Department has been instructed to focus on tourist centres and install necessary CCTV cameras.

The chief minister also said that anti-social elements should not be allowed to roam around and that sufficient lighting should be ensured in tourist spots.

Tourist guides, employees at tourist centres and labourers should obtain police clearance certificates, and existing certificates should be renewed, Vijayan added.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary V Venu, Additional Chief Secretary Biswanath Sinha, State Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Saheb, Fire and Rescue Chief K Padmakumar, Tourism Secretary K Biju, and Local Self-Government Department Special Secretary T V Anupama, among others. PTI TGB TGB ANE